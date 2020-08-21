The University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) recently held a virtual ceremony on July 27 inducting 22 students from KYCOM’s class of 2021 into the college’s chapter of medical schools and residency programs, the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS).
The GHHS recognizes students, residents and faculty who demonstrate compassionate patient care and serve as role models, mentors and leaders in medicine.
KYCOM’s GHHS inductees will be able to engage in networking and mentoring, participate in leadership and professional development opportunities, promote humanistic care within their communities and apply for chapter awards and grants.
UPike President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D., acknowledged the inductees as possessing the characteristics that make them excellent physicians.
“We believe you have the characteristics that make you worthy of this honor,” said Webb. “Carry that forward into your practice, into your life and everything you do. You make your alma mater and society proud.”
Keynote speaker John Colston, D.O., was honored to be a part of the ceremony and shared some encouraging words for the inductees.
“It is a distinct honor to be a part of the GHHS,” said Colston. “I encourage you to stay involved with your classmates, your school and the honor society in the future.”
Associate Dean of Osteopathic Medical Education, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Family Medicine Joe Kingery, D.O., FACOFP, is grateful to have the opportunity to see the students grow through their medical education at KYCOM.
“These 22 students are truly great examples of humanism in medicine,” said Kingery. “I know they will continue to do great things with humanism throughout their careers.”
Dean of KYCOM and Professor of Family Medicine Dana Shaffer, D.O., FACOFP dist., FAOGME, congratulated the award winners.
“While this is an honor, you are making a commitment to your colleagues, mentors, and, most importantly, your current and future patients,” said Shaffer. “We are proud of you and have nothing but the highest expectations of the type of physicians each of you will become.”
KYCOM’s GHHS chapter includes Andrew Eric Abadier, James W. Adams III, Maher Alia, Mustafa M. Basree, Olivia Makenzie Boyette, Brant Mitchell Cornelius, Katie Dawn Dick, Valerie Shaelyn Dixon, Rebekah Fabella, Kaitlin Brooke Firquin, Shelly Gupta, Katie Ellen Johnson, Michelle Blanche Kommor, Logan Elizabeth Koubek, Brigham J. Merrell, Junetta Paige Nuckels, Aaron John Overbeck, Evan J. Price, Jenna Lynn Sturz, Austin Thacker, Hannah M. Walker and Kaitlyn Wathen.
For more information about GHHS, visit, www.gold-foundation.org/programs/ghhs/.
