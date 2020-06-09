The Pike County Fiscal Court held second reading of a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on June 2 and, according to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, there are positives and negatives to the budget approved.
One of the main concerns remains with the potential revenue losses due to circumstances beyond the court's direct control.
The approved budget reduces anticipated occupational and net profits tax receipts by $600,000 over the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and predicts an estimated $600,000 decline in county road aid, as well as a “substantial” decrease in coal and mineral severance.
The trend in coal and mineral severance, Jones said, has been downward for several years.
“Last year, we only collected $1.4 million in coal and mineral severance,” he said. “Ten years ago, the county collected $12.3 million, to put it in perspective.”
Jones said the news of Excel Mining starting operations soon makes him hopeful that the coal and mineral severance will not be impacted as deeply. If that occurs, and the occupational and net profits tax don't decline as steeply as expected, the county may be able to bring back some employees who were laid off recently.
The good, Jones said, is that the county is in a positive direction financially, despite the challenges.
“The county is financially stable,” he said. “That’s something that very few administrations could say over the last few years.”
Balancing the budget, Jones said, is of primary importance, as is ensuring little waste.
