A Pike County man was killed in a May 3 ATV crash.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, just before 11 p.m., Post 9 received a call reporting an ATV crash at the Left Fork of Blackberry Road.
Upon arrival, the statement said, troopers determined that an ATV was traveling on the roadway, when it left the roadway, struck the guardrail and entered the creek, coming to rest on its top.
Both the operator and the passenger, the statement said, were ejected from the vehicle. The victims, the statement said, were transported to Tug Valley ARH Medical Center in South Williamson, where the passenger, Chris Fields, 40, of Ransom was later declared dead.
The crash remains under investigation and, the statement said, neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in the wreck.
