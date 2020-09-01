A Martin County man has been charged after, police said, his involvement in drugs led to a man’s fatal overdose.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police Post 9, the agency received a 911 call of a possible drug overdose at the Dempsey Housing apartment complex on Thursday, July 30.
Upon arrival of emergency personnel, Ryan Marcum, 27, of Warfield was located dead inside of the apartment.
During the investigation of Marcum’s death, a warrant was obtained for Christopher Newsome, 28, of Debord. Newsome is charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives). Newsome's drug involvement with Marcum is believed to be a direct factor in Marcum's death, the statement said. Newsome was arrested and is currently lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Trooper Dustin Thompson is investigating and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and the Martin County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.