The Pike County Health Department has announced a total of 25 COVID-19 cases in the county so far, as of presstime May 18, and it encourages the public to continue taking important health precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Pike County Health Department has announced 25 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county so far, with 21 confirmed cases and four probable cases, which were identified through serology antibody testing. The department’s latest update was on Saturday, May 16.
The ages of those who have been diagnosed with the virus have included people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Two of the 21 people with confirmed cases have died from the virus. 14 patients have recovered, and nine cases are still active. The patients and their direct contacts have all been contacted by health officials, as health officials work to prevent the spread of the virus.
The four “probable cases” were found by using antibody testing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibody testing for COVID-19 is used to help determine how much of the U.S. population has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. An antibody test looks for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections.
“When we announce a probable case, that means that the individual has received a presumptive laboratory result, which means detection of a specific or total antibody and they have met an epidemiological link or a clinical criteria,” Riley said. “For example, if a patient had a serology test and a certain antibody was detected, then that individual has had epidemiological linkage, which would be like close contact with an individual who had a COVID-19 case, or they have symptoms, which meets the clinical criteria.”
Riley said that “probable cases” are treated the same as confirmed cases.
“Probable is based on serology, or blood work, antibody testing,” Riley said. “So I will be identifying those cases as probable versus confirmed. They are treated the same as a confirmed case, and those individuals are contacted and the epidemiologist and nurse administrator works with their direct contacts, the same as a confirmed case.”
Riley encouraged Pike County residents to maintain good social distancing and follow the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.”
According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, clean their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home.
She advised the public to use reliable resources when seeking information about the virus, and she encouraged residents to wear cloth face masks while out in public in order to protect against the virus. Cloth face masks are meant to protect other people in case you are infected, though a cloth face mask is not a substitute for social distancing.
According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children younger than 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The public is discouraged from using a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.
As of 5 p.m. on May 16, there have been 7,688 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 334 deaths. Statewide, 2,768 people have recovered from the virus, and 129,405 people have been tested for the virus, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com.
For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.
