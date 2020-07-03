Some very promising clinical trials for several types of cancer are being conducted at Pikeville Medical Center.
According to PMC Medical Oncologist/Hematologist, Dr. Christopher Croot, there are several trials underway currently at PMC. Dr. Croot is also the director of clinical trials and vice-president of oncology at PMC.
“Clinical trials are being run for pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer and trials for cancer prevention ,” Croot said. “Our goal is to target the population of patients we have with cancer and to make sure the best possible scientific treatment on the planet are available here.”
Croot said the eligibility to a clinical trail depends on having a diagnosis of cancer, “usually an advance cancer but not always and you’ve got to meet criteria like being healthy, being fit, having certain lab parameters” to undergo the trials.
“So any of the trials we have open here, we screen people carefully to make sure they fit the parameters and want to be on trial, because if people don’t want to be on trials, they don’t have to,” Croot said.
Many of the trials currently available are several hours away from Pikeville meaning they require travel, hotel rooms and expenses.
“By having these trials available here at PMC, we bring that capability so no one has to hop a plane, travel eight hours to go somewhere,” Croot said. “Another thing about these trials is that they don’t cost anything to the patient.”
So far, results of these trials have been promising he said.
“Because we picked out the best of the best we bring the best trials that we can for our patients here and finally, if these drugs work, they would have had access to cutting edge treatment thats not available elsewhere,” Croot said.
“I feel very strongly that if you have cancer you should be on a trial, because that’s the only way we can advance the science and the nice thing about trials in the United States is that there is no placebos trials, everybody get treated with active treatment.”
