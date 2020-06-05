The Pike County Fiscal Court took a big step forward on June 2 toward establishing an ATV trail system.
During the meeting, the fiscal court voted unanimously to enter into a recreational land use agreement with the Big Sandy Company LP for property in the Flatwoods area which officials say will be the first of what they hope to be many sections of the county's future ATV trails system.
The initial term of the lease, according to Assistant County Attorney Kevin Keene, is for 10 years at $1 a year. Keene said the language in the agreement will allow for the renegotiation of the terms after five years, dependent on the needs.
The property also touches on the areas of Elkhorn Creek, Ashcamp and Marrowbone.
Keene told the court that while the company is leasing the property to the county, it is the county's responsibility to actually establish the trail.
"It basically leaves it to the county to set the rules and regulations of the trail system itself," Keene said.
Dist. 2 Pike County Commissioner Jason Tackett, who worked on the project through a board appointed by the court to work toward establishing the trails, said the agreement is a big step.
"We just started out working together on getting this together," he said. "This is one of the biggest steps that, I think, in 20 years that this court or anybody's had a chance to take."
Officials said that, while the project will begin in Flatwoods, they hope to continue to expand the trail system out to encompass other communities from there. Tackett said that planning has already identified a possible 750 miles of trails in the county's border.
Dist. 1 Pike County Commissioner Ronnie Robertson said the project will have a "big impact" on the community economically, if the county can establish the full system.
"This is going to be good for Pike County, good for the City of Pikeville," he said. "People will come here and ride because we can have the biggest trail system anywhere around and I think it will bring a lot of tourism here. That's what we need in Pike County."
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said that, during recent visits to Harlan and Matewan, West Virginia, he learned of numerous businesses that only exist because of ATV trail systems which are drawing people to those communities.
"It's going to be economic activity," he said. "The loss of economic activity because people have moved, the loss of coal jobs, is something that it's imperative we replace."
Jones said that the county's grantwriter Sharon Hall is working on a request for proposal to put out so the county can hire an engineering firm, using economic development funding, to get the trail mapped and designed.
The motion to approve the lease was made by Tackett and seconded by Robinson, and Jones said both have played a big role in getting the project to the current level of progress.
"Those two guys have worked really hard," Jones said.
He added that he and Dist. 3 Commissioner Brian Booth have also been looking at potential property in the Blackberry area and throughout Dist. 3. Jones said the court wants to make sure that no area of the county is left out.
