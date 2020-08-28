U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and two Republican state legislators visited the Pikeville Medical Center on Aug. 27 to discuss healthcare funding through the federal CARES Act and its impact on PMC, as well as current plans in Congress to approve additional funding.
McConnell visited PMC as the first of several stops he planned to make in Eastern Kentucky on Aug. 27, the others being Prestonsburg and Paintsville. Dist. 31 state Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R) and Dist. 92 state Rep. John Blanton (R) joined him in visiting PMC. In his address, McConnell briefly mentioned the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which took place in January this year, before talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“None of us knew what we were confronting. We had a brand new disease,” McConnell said. “To give you a snapshot of my life at the beginning of the year, we were in the middle of an impeachment trial, which is about as partisan an activity as you can imagine. As soon as that ended, the pandemic hit and we, like all of you, were confronted with a disease we knew little or nothing about. And the advice being given to us by our public health experts, like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, was that we literally shut the economy down, that we on purpose shut the economy down.”
McConnell said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act came together with bipartisan support in about two weeks after many states closed down due to COVID-19 concerns. The bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, and it provided a $2 trillion economic aid package to address the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has not yet passed another bipartisan COVID-19 economic relief package.
PMC received about $44.7 million in funding from the CARES Act, about $67 million in a CMS accelerated payment program — which McConnell said may need to be paid back over time — and about $8 million in a Medicaid settlement that he and Gov. Andy Beshear worked on for rural hospitals.
“It’s really nice to hear that it allows you to get through this period,” McConnell said, referring to the funding that PMC received.
However, McConnell noted that it costs PMC about $1 million each day to operate its facility.
Before McConnell’s speech, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn provided context on how PMC has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the first two months during statewide closure orders in Kentucky. He explained that PMC employs about 3,000 employees and generates more than $86 million in direct economic impact for the Eastern Kentucky region.
“That’s important because our margin has already run low, and unfortunately, 2020 came about and we saw an unprecedented event with COVID hitting,” Blackburn said. “When COVID hit, healthcare was impacted in so many ways. What we saw is that we lost about two-thirds of our volume as patients were fearful to come to the hospital.”
Blackburn said that when elective surgeries were ordered to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, it led to PMC and many other hospitals across the state seeing a drastic decrease in revenue. He said that the CARES Act provided some necessary relief for them to continue operating, and he expressed thanks to McConnell for helping to pass the legislation.
“Leader McConnell has been a great friend to our community, specifically to our hospital, and today’s event absolutely demonstrates that,” Blackburn said.
During McConnell’s speech, the Republican Senate Majority Leader commented on many governors’ decisions to close down elective surgeries during the first couple of months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, though, that he was not criticizing Beshear or any other governors for doing that because every state closed down those surgeries at some point during the pandemic.
“In retrospect, that probably went on too long because the initial COVID load here was pretty light here, right?” McConnell said, looking toward Blackburn for confirmation. “You’ve had more here lately than early on.”
McConnell spoke about other impacts of the CARES Act, including its relief to small businesses and state and local governments. According to NPR, big corporations received $500 billion, small businesses received $377 billion, state and local governments received $339.8 billion and individuals received an estimated $560 billion, with education receiving an estimated $43.7 billion. McConnell said an estimated $3 trillion was also added to the national debt due to the law. He said that he wanted to wait and see how the economy was functioning before passing further economic relief legislation.
“Our friends in the House acted within a month, adding $3 trillion more,” McConnell said. “I’m not here to make a partisan observation, but I felt it was too much too soon. We needed to wait a little bit and see what we had already done, see how it affected the country and make a decision then. Regretfully, we are now in a much more partisan place than we were in March or April.”
Although McConnell said that “partisanship” was causing the delay for the next federal economic relief package, he said he agreed that the country needed another one. He added that he has proposed adding an additional $1 trillion in relief, rather than $3 trillion. The funding would be focused, he said, on returning children back to in-person classes, healthcare, the PPP loan program, sustaining unemployment “for a longer period of time” and liability protection related to COVID-19.
“I can’t tell you today that we’re going to reach an agreement on another rescue package, but here’s what I can tell you: I think we need another one,” McConnell said. “I think the country needs another one.”
