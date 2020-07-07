Pike County’s COVID-19 cases continued to spike last week, with 18 new cases confirmed since July 1, as of presstime July 6.
According to the Pike County Health Department, the county’s cases increased from 93 total cases on July 1 to 111 cases on July 4, and it remained that number at presstime July 6.
Eight of the 18 most recent positive cases in the county were announced on July 4. They include a 28-year-old female (symptomatic), a 45-year-old female (symptomatic), a minor-aged female (asymptomatic), a 25-year-old female (symptomatic), a 59-year-old female (symptomatic), a 23-year-old male (symptomatic), a 61-year-old male (symptomatic) and a 66-year-old male (asymptomatic).
The other 10 positive cases were announced on July 2. All 18 patients are isolated and recovering from home, and there are no new hospitalizations.
As of Monday, July 6, of Pike County’s 111 cases, 105 were confirmed and six were probable cases, which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 68 patients have recovered, 41 patients have active cases and two patients have died due to complications from the virus.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that many of the cases are linked to other cases or to recent travel to North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) issued a public health advisory on June 25 against traveling to Myrtle Beach and South Carolina, due to recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the area, and Florida saw the nation’s largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases that same day, with nearly 9,000 positive cases, according to NPR.
Other hotspots for the virus include Texas and Arizona, and case increases have been reported in states like Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others, besides Kentucky. The U.S. has now reached nearly 2.54 million cases of the virus, with at least more than 125,000 deaths.
Riley said that, although the county’s hospitalizations and mortality rate have remained low, Pike County has seen “an alarming case growth.” She urged residents to wear masks when around others and practice social distancing and good hygiene practices.
“With no current treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, these are our only viable options,” Riley said. “We have the advantage of living in a small community that is not densely populated, but when we congregate without social distancing, we remove that advantage. As public health director, I want the very best outcome for our county that is possible.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are out in the community. Due to the danger of suffocation, people should not put cloth face coverings or masks on children who are younger than 2 years old.
Cloth face masks should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, can’t move or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. According to the CDC, cloth face masks are not a substitute for social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing or other daily preventive actions.
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are also providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.
Pikeville’s Walmart, located at 254 Cassidy Boulevard, is also providing COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
