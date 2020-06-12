Double Kwik has announced the recipients for the 2020 Fueling the Future scholarship. This scholarship program was created in 2019 to recognize high school graduates who reside in counties in which Double Kwik stores are located, and who exemplify the company’s high standards and core family values. The recipients of the scholarship were awarded $500 towards their undergraduate education with $14,000 being awarded in total.
The Fueling the Future Foundation focuses on helping children of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia achieve more through the gift of scholarships ranging from camp fees to college tuition or daily needs such as hygiene items, school supplies, clothing or even Christmas presents. With the help of local teachers, guidance counselors, family resource departments and church leaders as well as an applicant process, the foundation identifies children to assist.
The 2020 Fueling the Future Scholarship recipients are:
Aariana Sparks — Betsy Layne High School
Alayna Crigger — Grundy High School
Alexis Skye Cox — Grundy High School
Allison Turner — Morgan County High School
Anthony Lewis — Letcher County Central High School
Caroline Parsons — Floyd County Central High School
Emily Brock — Norton High School
Ethan Tyler Blair — Prestonsburg High School
Haley Seals — Knott County Central High School
Hayden Osborne — Shelby Valley High School
Haydon Caudill — Letcher County Central High School
Izabella Dawhare — Hazard High School
Jaley Adkins — Belfry High School
Jessilyn Ramey — East Ridge High School
Kaitlyn Paige Adkins — Shelby Valley High School
Kaleigh Oldham — Morgan County High School
Kaylan Brewer — Breathitt County High School
Kaylee Whitaker — Letcher County Central High School
Kiara Lee Warrens — Floyd County Central High School
Lainey Marie Gayheart — Hazard High School
Lakin Olivia Puckett — East Ridge High School
Mashayla Belcher — Grundy High School
Mason Compton — Prestonsburg High School
Matthew Dicks — Letcher County Central High School
Nelonna Branham — Shelby Valley High School
Noah Taylor Smith — Morgan County High School
Sophie Amanda Ratliff — Shelby Valley High School
Trinity Grace Adams — Letcher County Central High School
