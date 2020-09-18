Authorities in Lexington arrested the third person indicted in connection with a case launched when police began looking into the disappearance of a Pikeville man earlier in the summer.
Court documents show that Sky Smallwood, 37, of Pikeville, was arrested Sept. 12 in Lexington on a Pike County indictment charging her with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Also charged in the case in July were Eric Deleon, 33, of Nicholasville, and Krystle Williams, 33, of Pikeville.
The charges stem from the investigation into the disappearance in June of Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville, who police have said they believe was murdered at the Alpike Motel at Ivel.
During the course of the investigation, police have said, they were led to a burned car belonging to Hook’s dad and which Hook drove. The vehicle had been burned and abandoned, police said, and human remains were found in the vehicle.
Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds said July 23 that Smallwood, Deleon and Williams are believed to have been involved in the burning of the vehicle and/or the attempt to dispose of the body.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald “D.J.” Smith, who is prosecuting the case for Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office, said Sept. 17 that positive identification of the remains have not been made yet, but that no new charges nor individuals charged will occur in Pike County, since police believe the murder occurred at the Alpike Motel.
“As of right now, it looks like any additional charges would be up to a grand jury in Floyd County,” he said.
Smith said the Pike office is working closely with Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner’s office in the investigation.
Pikeville Police Department Spokesman Officer Tony Conn said the next step in the case is for Smallwood to be extradited back to Pike County to answer to the charges here.
“She will be extradited back here,” Conn said. “She will be brought back by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.”
Smallwood remains held in the Fayette County Jail.
