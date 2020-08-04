Orthopedic injuries are becoming more prevalent as people begin to participate in outdoor activities.
Pikeville Medical Center physicians are seeing and treating more sports related injuries and hiking injuries.
Dr. Jamie Varney, sports medicine physician at PMC, said these types of injuries are on the increase.
“Sometimes injuries like a broken bone, people may say oh I can walk on it or it’s okay, sometimes that’s not the case,” Varney said. “You may have a fracture in your foot and may not know it. You may put if off for a couple of weeks then it can be difficult to fix later and it becomes something you have to deal with the rest of your life.”
Now, if you have an issue with an orthopedic injury, you can get prompt help at the orthopedic walk-in clinic at PMC.
“Even though we still have appointments that we can see patients in a timely fashion, the walk-in clinic is available typically 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday,” Varney said.
