Many people struggle with their weight and the associated medical problems that go along with weight gain.
Pikeville Medical Center’s Bariatric surgeon, Dr. Amy Johnson has performed various type of procedures including gastric sleeve surgery.
Kasey Bartley, a PMC employee, had the gastric sleeve procedure performed two years ago and said it has transformed her life for the better.
“I started out at 241 pounds and usually people don’t believe that,” Bartley said. “I was 21 years old and was put on blood pressure medications, heart medication and told I was borderline diabetic and had to check my blood sugar every day. Doctors told me my heart issues was because of my weight.”
Bartley said this type of surgery isn’t like other surgeries, you’ve got to maintain, exercise and eat right. “It’s a lifelong choice that you make,” she said.
Bartley also always wanted to run a 5K race but couldn’t due to her weight problem.
“After the surgery, I’m on no medication now,” Bartley said. “No blood pressure, no heart medications, I’ve been cleared by all my doctors.”
“My first 5K was the Hatfield and McCoy run over in Williamson and it was great,” Bartley said. “I’ve done a few more after that too.”
Bartley said if someone is thinking about having this surgery done, they shouldn’t wait.
“My advice would be if you’re thinking about it, just do it. I know it’s changed my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.