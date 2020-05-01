Recently, Elkhorn City welcomed the opening of its newest business, Elkhorn Wine and Spirits LLC, the city’s first liquor store since the November election duringwhich residents voted to allow alcohol sales.
Business owner Allison Reynolds said that operations have actually been going “really well” for the store and the hope is to continue to keep growing.
“There’s still some things in here that I don’t have that I plan on getting,” Reynolds said.
According to Reynolds, the community has had a great reaction to the store’s opening and that she has yet to have any problems with the business. Reynolds said that it’s exciting to be the first liquor store to open up inside the city.
“It’s just been exciting for me and everyone that comes in,” she said
Reynolds alluded to the possibility of hopefully adding lottery ticket services as well as tobacco product in the near future.
Elkhorn City Council member and owner of the space Reynolds is renting, Roxanne Blankenship, who was also an avid supporter of the city moving to “wet” said that as a council member, she is excited to be a part of the economic growth in the city.
“We welcome Allison and Logan to our community, as they envisioned an opportunity to help in the growth of our city,” Blankenship said. “Hopefully this will encourage other businesses to invest in our town.”
