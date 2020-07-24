Three people were indicted this week on charges related to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Wesley Hook.
According to court records, a Pike grand jury on Wednesday indicted Eric Deleon, 33, of Nicholasville, on charges of second-degree arson, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. The grand jury also indicted Krystle Williams, 33, and Sky Smallwood, 37, both of Pikeville, on charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds said on July 23 that the charges stem from the investigation into the disappearance last month of Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville, who police have said they believe was murdered at the Alpike Motel at Ivel.
During the course of the investigation, police have said, they were led to a burned car belonging to Hook’s dad and which Hook drove. The vehicle had been burned and abandoned, police said, and human remains were found in the vehicle.
Edmonds said July 23 that while the remains have yet to be positively identified as those of Hook, the three people indicted are believed to have been involved in the burning of the vehicle and/or the attempt to dispose of the body.
“We do know it’s human remains,” he said. “There was a corpse in the car and that was evidence.”
Further charges, Edmonds said, are possible in the case, as Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office is currently working with Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner on the case.
“They’re working hand-in-hand,” Edmonds said.
Smallwood was not among those initially charged in the case, Edmonds said, but was identified during the course of the investigation as being involved.
The case, he said, remains under investigation.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:
• Stevie Clark, 57, of Pikeville, on a charge of second-degree assault.
• Brian Runyon, 43, of Pikeville, on charges of first-degree sodomy (three counts), incest (seven counts) and first-degree rape (four counts).
• Ira B. Howard, 39, of Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Richard Maynard, 62, of Pikeville, on charges of fourth-offense DUI and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Verlie Denise Dempsey, 48, of Harold, on a charge of theft by failure to make the required disposition of property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.