The Pike County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved extending hazard pay for district employees who help with the district’s summer meal program during its virtual meeting on May 28.
Members of the board commented on the work that the district’s Food Service employees have done for the students of Pike County during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I can’t say enough about the food services and the great job that everyone continues to do to make sure our kids are taken care of in that aspect,” said Dist. 2 board member Stephany Lowe.
Dist. 4 board member Nee Jackson said that many people don’t realize all of the hard work that goes into feeding the students of Pike County.
“I would also like to very much thank the food service and everything that they’ve done so far in this time,” Jackson said. “Those people do a lot of work that many people don’t realize and they should be recognized.”
Starting April 20, the board provided an additional $25 per day to all cooks, custodians, bus drivers and aides that help prepare, deliver or clean up for the district’s school meals at home program. The hazard pay was initially scheduled to continue from April 20 until the end of the 2019-20 school year.
By the board’s decision to extend it, the district will continue to provide the $25/day supplement for those employees who now help prepare, deliver or clean up for the district’s summer meal program. They will receive the pay starting from the end of the 2019-20 school year through June 11, 2020.
Pike County Food Service started providing meals through its summer meal program in mid-May, and there are six sites where students can pick up meals every week through June 11. The sites to pick up meals include Belfry High School, Johns Creek Elementary School, Phelps Elementary School, Valley Elementary School, Millard School and East Ridge High School. The program does not include delivery.
“We look forward to serving our children through this program as long as food supply and workers are available through June 11,” the district said in a statement, upon releasing its information on its summer meal program earlier in May.
