Wound care, especially for a diabetic, is extremely important and Pikeville Medical Center has a center to help.
PMC’s Wound Care Center features two state of the art Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers.
In addition to traditional wound care, the Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy allows the chambers to force oxygen into the bloodstream and the blood stream then carries that oxygen into the wound site.
David Thacker, director of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and Wound Care center at PMC, said, “The pressure is gradually increased as the patient lays in the chamber. The pressure is gradually changing inside the chamber during this time and it takes 10 to 12 minutes for the patient to get compressed.”
“Once you’re at 66 feet, the pressure is constant and the patient basically lays there and watch TV or takes a nap”, Thacker said.
Diabetes leads the lists of patients that the wound care center sees. According to Thacker, in June, the wound care center had 521 patients and nearly 70 percent were diabetics.
“Most diabetics are most at risk of wound in their feet, “ Thacker said, “The feet being the furthest part of the body away from the heart and that’s the part of the body that gets a lot of pressure.”
Thacker said, “So it’s easy for a diabetic patient that has no feeling in their feet to get a wound. A small rock may get in their shoe, they step on a staple or nail or a piece of glass and they may not even know they have a wound until they take off their shoes and see blood on a sock.”
PMC wound care center has had patients come for the hyperbaric oxygen therapy from other facilities that have been told they would have to lose a limb or toes but the therapy allows them to keep their body parts.
“Save a limb, Save a life,”Thacker said. “We’re trying to fight to save those toes and limbs.”
