An incident on Aug. 15 in Pikeville led police to arrest a man wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a vehicle in Prestonsburg, and officials said they believe he was involved in the theft of at least two other vehicles.
According to a statement from the Prestonsburg Police Department, earlier in the week, an individual jumped out of a Kia Optima in the parking lot of a Prestonsburg business and stole a Mustang at gunpoint.
“Everybody’s been looking for this stolen vehicle and this armed robbery suspect,” said Pikeville Police Department Officer Tony Conn, the department’s spokesman. “(On Aug. 15) received a call that the car involved in the armed robbery, a white Kia, was in the Cassidy Boulevard area."
The vehicle was located off U.S. 119, Conn said, and officers converged on the scene, where they made contact with Patrick Adkins, 31, of Kimper; Teddy Anderson, 61, of Lane Branch Road, Kimper; and Kristy L. Smith, 21, of Pikeville.
Adkins and Smith were in the vehicle that was being sought in connection with the theft of the Mustang, while Anderson was in another vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was quickly caught, Conn said.
Upon further investigation, Conn said, it was discovered that the Kia had also been stolen, and that Adkins was wanted in connection with the theft of a third vehicle in Pikeville recently.
Conn said the black Mustang was recovered in the course of the investigation.
Adkins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of auto theft, first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, violating probation and failure to appear in court.
According to the Kentucky Offender Online Lookup system, Adkins is listed as being on probation related to charges in Christian and Pike County and is also listed to have absconded from probation which is set to end in May 2022.
Anderson was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, failure to pay fines and traffic charges.
Smith was lodged in the jail on charges of receiving stolen property and failure to appear in court.
The case remains under investigation by the Pikeville Police Department and the Prestonsburg Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PPD at, (606) 437-5111. Callers may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.