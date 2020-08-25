A Pike County man was arrested recently on various charges, including endangerment and a felony drug charge, after a shooting incident, police said.
According to a citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sheldon Thomas, on the morning of Aug. 21, KSP received a complaint that Ricky L. Mullins Sr., 61, of Dorton Hill Road, Jenkins, was shooting a firearm in his residence with other people inside.
According to the citation, Thomas was told during the investigation into the incident that Mullins had pointed a .22 caliber handgun at his son’s head, at which point the son, Christopher Mullins, knocked the firearm from his father’s hand and the two began to struggle.
During the struggle, the citation said, Ricky Mullins pulled the trigger, but the firearm did not fire because Christopher Mullins used his hand to prevent the hammer from firing the weapon.
The citation said that the trooper was told that, after the altercation, Ricky Mullins went into his bedroom and came out brandishing a .44 handgun.
“At this time, Christopher Mullins ‘hit the deck’ and could hear the firearm discharge in an unknown location,” Thomas wrote. “Christopher stated that the firearm caused his head and ears to experience concussion due to close proximity to his head.”
The citation said that Thomas and other troopers were given permission to search the residence, at which time they located several holes in the walls and door of the residence which appeared to be from handgun rounds. Thomas wrote that, while searching Ricky Mullins’ bedroom, officers found four firearms, one of which had been identified as stolen.
Also inside the bedroom, the citation said, troopers found a set of digital scales, several small clear plastic bags and two glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue inside. The citation said Thomas also found a clear plastic bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine in a zipper container in a recliner identified as belonging to Ricky Mullins.
Ricky Mullins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
