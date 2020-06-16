The Coal Run City Commission held its regular meeting on June 11, and what was supposed to be a standard meeting, ended in confusion after one city commissioner abruptly left the meeting.
The meeting was held outside to ensure that proper social distancing was still being adhered to by the commission and those in attendance. However, with Coal Run City Hall being located across from the Pepsi distribution center, at times it can be difficult to hear, due to several trucks coming in and out of the center.
Commissioner Beverley Osborne chose to abstain from voting on the minutes from the lastscheduled meeting on May 14, due to what she said was an error in the City Business section.
That section of the minutes was dealing with the commission’s discussion at the last meeting regarding hiring the company that move forward with its US 23 North Sanitation Project. The commission had received a total of three bids for the project. The commission elected to award the bid to H20 Construction, due to concerns regarding the lowest bidder, Boca Enterprises.
Those concerns were that the company may have omitted one or more cost considerations in pricing the project.
Osborne’s concerns were regarding how the vote was depicted in the minutes, which state that commissioner “Big” Joe Adkins made the motion to accept the bid from H20 construction, due to the concerns over Boca’s price, recognizing the company was local and in turn would put local people to work. Osborne agreed with Adkins’ sentiment regarding the local company before she seconded the motion.
Osborne said that part of the minutes were “off” and when asked by Mayor Andrew Scott if the minutes needed to be changed to correctly reflect something, she replied that “it was fine.”
“I was abstaining from these minutes anyway, so it’s fine.” Osborne said. “That’s what I was advised to do.”
Osborne abstained from the passing of the minutes as she said she was “further investigating.”
After the discussion, the meeting resumed to its other agenda items, which consisted of several ordinances receiving their first reading. One was a first reading of ordinance No. 2020-03, amending the annual budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The other was the first reading of ordinance No. 2020-04, adopting the annual budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The commission also received an update from city engineer Tim Campoy regarding the status of the sewage project, which he said is still on schedule to begin in July.
After the final section of city business was discussed, which was approval of a resolution regarding the COVID virus relief funds, Commissioner Mike Steele made a motion to accept the resolution, something of which Adkins seconded. Steele, Adkins and Commissioner Trey Deskins all voted to yes to the motion. Osborne elected to neither vote yes or no regarding the resolution, as she elected to do with other voting matters throughout the meeting. Despite, being involved in several of the commission’s discussions throughout the meeting.
“I’m not voting because I can’t hear nothing, that’s why I’m not saying anything,” Osborne said.
Mayor Andrew Scott again asked Osborne if she was not going to vote, to which she said, “I’ve not done anything, I mean I can’t hear.”
“I’m confused,” Scott said. “We have the resolution here in writing, are you for the resolution or not for it?”
Osborne then replied “sure, yeah” to Scott’s question. He then asked about the other matters, to which she replied, “no.”
“No, I mean no, I don’t know,” Osborne said. “I can’t hear what you guys are saying down there.”
While Scott was asking Osborne for clarification regarding the other matters, as he said he wanted the minutes to correctly reflect the meeting, she began gathering her items and them proceeded to walk to her vehicle.
After some discussion on how the minutes for the meeting should be reflected, the commission agreed that it would be best to ask the city’s attorney’s advice regarding the minutes issue.
