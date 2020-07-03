A week after the COVID-19 delayed primary election, the Pike County Board of Elections tabulated the votes Monday and released the results Tuesday.
Following are the unofficial results (Pike County only) for the June 23 primary election, listed in ballot order, according to the Pike County Clerk's Office:
President of the United States, Republican
Donald Trump - 3,724
“Uncommitted” - 168
United States Senator, Republican
Naren James - 79
Kenneth Lowndes - 45
Mitch McConnell - 3,402
C. Wesley Morgan - 119
Nicholas Alsager - 15
Wendell K. Crow - 40
Paul John Frangedakis - 49
Louis Grider - 54
United States Representative, 5th Congressional District, Republican
Harold “Hal” Rogers - 3,586
Gerardo Serrano - 264
President of the United States, Democrat
Pete Buttigieg - 87
John K. Delaney - 70
Joseph R. Biden - 2,661
Tom Steyer - 47
Tulsi Gabbard - 91
Michael Bennet - 50
Michael R. Bloomberg - 87
Amy Klobuchar - 62
Bernie Sanders - 547
Deval Patrick - 25
Andrew Yang - 98
Elizabeth Warren - 112
“Uncommitted” - 1,650
United States Senator, Democrat
Andrew J. Maynard - 295
Amy McGrath - 2,791
Eric Rothmuller - 50
John R. Sharpensteen - 59
Bennie J. Smith - 140
Mary Ann Tobin - 146
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 30
Charles Booker - 1,661
Mike Broihier - 168
Maggie Jo Hilliard - 198
State Senator, 31st Senatorial District, Democrat
Scott Sykes - 2,375
Glenn Martin Hammond - 3,475
Hammond won the election overall for the Democratic nomination for the seat by a vote of 5,559 to Sykes’ 3,836 in the counties in the 31st District. Hammond moves on to the general where he’ll face Republican Phillip Wheeler, the incumbent, for the seat.
Justice of the Supreme Court, 7th District
Sam Wright - 3,181
Robert B. Conley - 949
Chris Harris - 5,704
Conley was the biggest vote-getter across the 7th District, taking 32,782 votes in the district, while Harris finished in second, with 24,807, barely ekeing out a victory to eliminate incumbent Wright, who received 24,470 votes. Conley and Harris will face off in the November general election to decide the office.
