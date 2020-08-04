The Pike County Libraries is hosting a unique drive-through event later this month intended to be fun for the whole family in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Performers from the Cincinnati Circus Company will perform in the parking lot of the Lee Avenue branch of Pike County Libraries, located at 126 Lee Avenue in Pikeville, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. The event will feature aerialists, fire performers and stilt walkers, among other demonstrations.
Maggie Salisbury, programming coordinator for Pike County Libraries, said the event is free, like all Pike County Library programs, and they wanted the event to cater to all ages.
“We wanted to have things that would be fun for little kids, as well as adults,” Salisbury said.
Families will have the chance to drive through the parking lot of the library and watch the performances, while staying in their cars to maintain social distancing. Because families will stay in their cars, they will not be required to wear masks.
Salisbury said the event provides a way for families to have fun in the midst of the pandemic, which has affected thousands of people in the county.
“We know that people have been cooped up and lots of things have been cancelled,” Salisbury said. “Everything’s different with COVID-19, and things are hard right now. This is a way to have a fun, family-friendly event while still social distancing and being safe and maintaining all the guidelines that we’ve been given for COVID-19.”
For more information on the event, call the Lee Avenue library branch at, (606) 437-6001. For additional information on the Cincinnati Circus Company, visit, www.cincinnaticircus.com.
