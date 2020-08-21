The new Fazoli’s restaurant in Pikeville is making progress.
On Aug. 17, construction crews broke ground on the anticipated Fazoli’s restaurant, the Lexington-based Italian chain restaurant that is returning to Pikeville after more than 20 years.
Restaurant owner Hillary Harkins said that this groundbreaking marks the start of their progress, and she said they anticipate an early January opening.
“We are ready to move forward with the building, and we’ve kind of been ready to move forward for the past three months,” Harkins said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of progress.
Upon opening the restaurant, Harkins said, managers will hire or attempt to hire about 80 people, and about 30-35 people will be employed typically.
Fazoli’s will be the first restaurant to be constructed in the new Yorktown Landing retail development in Pikeville. The 33,000-square-foot retail development will be located at the base of the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park. The restaurant’s construction is part of the city’s plan to grow southbound.
The property will also house the new Pikeville Fire Department Station No. 2, which will be located in the current Fastenal building on the property.
Harkins said that she and her fiancé, co-owner Jordan Stapleton, initially felt a little frustrated that they could not start the construction process as quickly as they had originally planned, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she said, she and Stapleton now view the delay as a “blessing in disguise.”
“It’s kind of been a blessing in disguise,” Harkins said. “Had we been open in April, we would have been shut down, no dining room, wearing masks, and that’s just not a way to do a grand opening of a restaurant. I know that Jordan and I are really thankful on that and just trying to stay positive with everything that’s going on.”
