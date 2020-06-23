A Pike County man was arrested June 19 after, police said, he shot in the direction of and fought with a trooper who was responding to a domestic violence incident.
According to a citation, while en route to a call of a domestic violence incident at Stratton Fork, Canada, Trooper Matthew Cornett was advised that the suspect in the incident, Charles Keith Wallace, 29, had been drinking heavily and that he had busted the windows out of her vehicle and jumped on the vehicle’s hood.
Cornett, the citation said, was also advised that Wallace had two firearms — a handgun and a rifle — and was shooting into a mountainside and making threats to shoot himself.
When Cornett arrived, the citation said, dispatch advised the trooper that a caller was reporting that Wallace was crouched down behind a vehicle, kneeling in a “tactical position” with the rifle, awaiting the trooper’s arrival. The trooper, the citation said, parked his cruiser near the bottom of the driveway and heard a gunshot. The caller, the citation said, told dispatch that Wallace was shooting in Cornett’s direction.
Cornett, the citation said, could not identify where Wallace was at the time of the gunshot, but saw Wallace run from behind the vehicles parked outside the residence to the inside through a side door.
A female, the citation said, exited the residence with the rifle in an attempt to hide it from Wallace, and Wallace then exited the residence with the handgun and placed it on the porch of the residence, then ran to another residence.
Cornett wrote that, upon locating Wallace, Wallace began running at the trooper at a “full sprint,” making threats to kill Cornett.
The citation said Cornett then deployed his taser twice, which did not result in Wallace becoming compliant, and a struggle ensued. Cornett, the citation said, was eventually apprehended and handcuffed, shortly after other troopers arrived to assist in gaining control.
Wallace was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault and resisting arrest. Court documents show he was released from the jail the same day after posting a $10,000 cash or property bond with home incarceration required set by Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.