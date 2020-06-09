Donations made during Pike Fiscal Court meeting to help program fill in the gaps
A discussion over "major" structural problems at the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center sparked a discussion of the county's entire senior program, and also prefaced a donation made to the program by a local civic organization.
Pike Judge Executive-Ray Jones told the members of the fiscal court during its June 2 meeting that issues had arisen at the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center, located on Bank Street, that have rendered at least part of the building unusable for the time being.
Deputy Pike Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman showed the court photos of the structural issues at the building, which include cracks in the walls as well as evidence of the floor and ceiling buckling in some areas.
The wall cracks, Hickman said, are deep.
“They run through the block, all the way through the brick on the outside,” Hickman said.
Jones said these types of issues have been seen before, and in 2013, cost the Pike Senior Citizens Program a total of approximately $85,000 to fix.
Senior Citizens Program Board member Eugene Gibbs told the court that the board has already made plans to vacate the building due to the potential danger to employees.
“We’re working on that to, probably, by the first of next week to be out of there,” he said. “My concern is, if this thing opens up and drops in, and we’ve got employees up there, the liabilities would be tremendous if something was to happen to one of our employees.
“Unless we’ve got $250,000 to $300,000 hid somewhere between you guys over there, I don’t see us doing anything about it really,” he said.
While the Pikeville center, as with all centers statewide, has been closed for public use since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic response, the center and others across the county have been working to serve meals to seniors either through delivery or pickup. Gibbs and Community Services Supervisor Diane Thacker both spoke to the court during the meeting on the importance of the meal program.
Temporarily, meal preparation can be moved to the center at Robinson Creek, Jones suggested, and Gibbs said that is currently the plan being put into place.
The Pikeville Center, according to Diane Thacker, is currently providing approximately 140 meals each day. In total, she said, the centers throughout the county have been providing approximately 500 meals a day.
“This would be temporary until we get something figured out,” Thacker said.
During the meeting, Jones asked Tim Campoy, with Environmental Design Consultants, to take the issue and the photos back to his company and get the county a quote on how much it would cost to fix the problems.
Gibbs said his understanding is that, as long as it’s a senior citizens center, it’s the county’s responsibility, but if it’s used for another purpose, it’s the City of Pikeville’s responsibility.
Jones said the issues are of a great concern.
“This could be hundreds of thousands to address this,” he said. “You can’t just fix the building. You would have to fix the problem.”
Jones said he appreciates the efforts of the program to keep seniors, especially those who are stuck at home with no options, fed.
“They have done a remarkable job of making sure that our seniors have not missed any meals even though the centers have been closed down,” he said.
Jones said he had initially some concerns about the recent decision made by the Senior Citizens Program board to close the senior centers at Phelps and Marrowbone, but he also said he understands the board is having to make tough decisions. The organization’s inability to hold bingo has caused the program’s budget to fall approximately $50,000 short.
Thacker said the center at Elkhorn City is providing meals to the individuals formerly served by the Marrowbone center and the Phelps area residents are being served by the Blackberry and Kimper centers.
There was just not enough use, Thacker said, to keep the Phelps and Marrowbone centers open.
“The attendance at both of them was not what we needed to justify paying the utilities and keeping the buildings open,” she said.
Jones said he would ultimately rather keep the meal program intact than the recreation aspects of the centers open.
“Before any of us would take a salary, we’ll make sure that, whatever we have to do to find the money, I don’t care what it is, we’ll make sure our senior citizens have a meal delivered to them if they need it,” Jones said.
Gibbs told the court that the center is facing extremely increased food costs at this time.
County Grantwriter Sharon Hall, who is also president of the Pikeville Rotary Club, presented a donation at the end of the discussion for $1,500 for food costs from the club to the Pike County Senior Citizens program and also said she had written a letter requesting a grant for $1,000 from AT&T for the program, which she said is on its way.
Thacker said the organization also recently received a $5,000 donation from Kentucky Power that can only be used for “shelf meals” that can be distributed and stored in case of emergency or in case of an inability to deliver the hot meals.
