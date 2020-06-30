As students make their way back to campus, University of Pikeville officials said they have plans in place to continue in-person classes in the fall while preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In an interview with Appalachian Newspapers, UPike President Dr. Burton Webb discussed the university’s reopening plan, including mask requirements, campus housing, new class scheduling blocks and other steps that the university has taken, or plans to take, in order to prepare for the upcoming semester.
UPike closed to in-person classes in mid-March, transitioning all of its classes to an online format, in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Although many students who were living on campus were asked to leave campus housing and return home, the campus still housed international students, whose home countries had closed their borders due to the virus.
UPike employees also continued to work in their offices, and the campus remained open in order to provide technology and food resources to students who did not have access to them.
Webb said several optometry students have already returned to campus in order to start their clinical rotations, and medical students and UPike football players are set to return to campus in July. He said he is optimistic about how enrollment looks going into the fall.
“I think all of higher education is kind of holding their breath to see if students who had applied and were scheduled to come actually do come, and I think that does depend to a certain degree on how active the cases are in the area,” Webb said. “Right now — fingers crossed — we look like we’ll be up a little bit in enrollment.”
When students return to campus, Webb said, the university has planned its approach to controlling the virus into a four-phase model similar to that of New Zealand, the country that has seen only a handful of COVID-19 cases over recent weeks. According to NPR, as of June 16, the country’s total number of confirmed cases was at 1,156, and no one was being hospitalized for the virus.
Regarding on-campus housing, Webb said that their approach will focus on creating “family groups” on campus, where students can interact freely within those family groups.
“Any time you interact with anyone outside of your family group, you need to have social distancing and masking and a variety of things like that,” Webb said. “Campus housing will be living with those clustered family units where people can live together so we’re not anticipating singles in housing anymore than we’ve had in the past. We’re just managing it with good practices, good hygiene practices and the distancing that’s necessary.”
The campus will adjust to managing smaller class sizes, Webb said, and professors and instructors will plan their curriculum with the flexibility to provide online and in-person instruction, based on the need.
All students and staff will be required to wear masks inside the university facilities and classrooms, and right now, Webb said, they will not require masks to be worn outside. Students will also need to be tested upon returning to campus, and if they test positive, they will need to quarantine themselves before returning to class.
UPike announced in April that it has moved to scheduling classes in blocks that will run for eight weeks, rather than 16 weeks, starting this fall. Webb said they chose to do that as a way to better adapt to online, if there is a need to do that again during the semester.
“We decided that if we were in a situation where we needed to move online quickly, like we had in March, we thought that 16 weeks is far too long for an online class,” Webb said. “Pedagogically, we thought that an eight-week block was more manageable if we needed to flip to online.”
Webb said the eight-week block schedule has also been found to be more effective in helping students retain information in their classes.
“Whether you’re online, face-to-face or whatever you do, eight-week blocks are simply better,” Webb said. “Students learn more, they retain more, so we’re in eight-week blocks in the fall for sure, probably for the spring and maybe for the long term. We just don’t know yet. We’ll see how that plays out and if students enjoy it and the faculty like it, we’ll see.”
Webb said he spoke with Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, about contact tracing, and he said he has been told that the state will conduct the necessary contact tracing for the university.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to contact trace, isolate, quarantine all the people that we need to, and then ideally, we may need to lock down a floor or a dorm for a period of time and then return to face-to-face classes as quickly as possible,” Webb said. “Our goal is to keep students on campus as much as possible. We’ll see, with a huge outbreak, we might not be able to do that, but that’s the goal that we have.”
For staff, Webb said that they will be required to wear masks as well, and for employees who work in offices that see higher traffic, the university will install plexiglass shields in necessary areas around those offices in order to help prevent the spread of the virus while they work.
“We’ll probably create those family groups all across campus as well,” Webb said. “It will be a very different look to the fall, but I really do think that if we work together and we get broad-based student buy-in, then we’ll be able to control the infection day-around. That’s what our students want.
If students and staff would like to get tested for the virus, testing will continue to be offered at the drive-through clinic at Pikeville Medical Center, across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue. Webb said that the testing site is already located a couple blocks from campus, and he said he believes that that is adequate for their current need because students already walk that distance to go to Subway or McDonald’s.
“I’m not too concerned about that, but we’ve been talking about point-of-care testing,” Webb said. “We have a nurse on campus who was provided by the county health department already. If we get to the point where we can do testing on campus, in the near future, then we’d like to see that happen, but there are no permanent plans for it right now.”
Webb stressed the importance of being able to keep students on campus in the fall semester, since he said that many students have told them that they prefer that to being at home and away from their friends.
“Our students have told us over and over again they prefer to be on campus, and I certainly understand that,” Webb said. “That’s where their friends are. Even if they’re not able to go face-to-face to class every day, if they can interact with one another through a mask or over a distance in a family group, then that’s a much better way of interacting, than simply texting while in Louisville, Lexington or somewhere else. It’s a better thing, I think, for our students.”
