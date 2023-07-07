Two high profile and abrupt resignations occurred in Pikeville within days of each other.
On June 30, Pikeville city manager Philip Elswick tendered his resignation for what has been described as “personal reasons.”
On July 5, it was announced that Appalachian Wireless Arena General Manager Paul Bowles had resigned.
Elswick was first named interim city manager in 2017 following the resignation of Donovan Blackburn who became assistant CEO at Pikeville Medical Center, where he is currently the CEO, president, and chair of the board of directors.
Prior to his time with the City of Pikeville, Elswick served as president of Summit Engineering in Pikeville.
The Pikeville City Commission met in a special meeting July 3 to formally accept Elswick’s resignation. Elswick was not in attendance.
In a statement released immediately following Elswick's resignation, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said that he, along with the commission, wish him the best of luck in the future.
After unanimously accepting Elswick’s resignation, the commission went into a lengthy executive session and after returning to open meeting, voted unanimously to name Brad Slone, deputy city manager of operations as interim city manager, and authorized Slone to act in that capacity as a national search begins for a new city manager.
Slone said he is looking forward to continuing his service for the residents of Pikeville.
“I’ve been with the city for about six years, five of those as deputy city manager and I’m really thankful for the quality of employees we have,” Slone said. “We have top notch people here and I’m confident that we will continue to serve the public like we have been.”
Slone said he was not aware that Elswick was planning to resign but that the city’s operations can continue.
“We do a lot of planning here,” Slone said. “We have our comprehensive plan in place, and I expect to follow that plane for the short term at least.”
Slone said he hasn’t decided whether he will seek the position of city manager full time.
“That’s something to look at but right now, I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Pikeville the best I can,” Slone said.
Bowles tendered his resignation to Carter on July 5.
In a statement, Carter said that the “commission and I appointed assistant general manager Larry Miller as interim general manager. A search will be conducted to find a new general manager for the arena which is an anchor of activity to the City of Pikeville.”
The statement went on to say that the commission and the mayor have faith in Miller’s ability to lead during this time.
No reason for Bowles’ abrupt departure was immediately given.
The next regular meeting of the Pikeville city commission is set for July 10.