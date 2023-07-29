Following a failure to stage its produce giveaway two weeks ago because of a truck tailgate malfunction, Lexington-based God’s Pantry Food Bank officials were again at the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department July 26 with a determined intent to accomplish the previous unsuccessful mission.
Assisted by members of both the Belfry High School football team and cheerleading squad, several pallets of produce were off-loaded and stored in the BFVD building, where they in turn were put into smaller boxes and then immediately handed out to residents on both sides of the Tug River via a drive-thru pickup service.
Lanette Hunt-Pinson, a regional resource engagement specialist with the organization, said God’s Pantry partners with the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization Feeding America, as well as more than 500 food pantries and meal programs in 50 Central and Eastern Kentucky counties.
She said the produce given away this week was specifically brought to one of those Eastern Kentucky partners for distribution — Community Lighthouse based in Goody — and was given out to anyone who dropped by the BVFD and requested it.
The volunteer-operated Community Lighthouse has been involved with God’s Pantry since 2015, Hunt-Pinson said, and currently distributes a diverse range of food supplies to around 300 Tug Valley area residents each month.
She additionally said Community Lighthouse Pantry typically has its food giveaways on Monday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m., but that officials there decided to stage this larger one, first two weeks ago and then again on Wednesday of this week, at a more central and convenient location.
“Just in Kentucky, one in eight people are unsure about where they’ll get their next meal … in Central and Eastern Kentucky it’s about one in six people,” Hunt-Pinson said. “Hunger is not a surprise, nor is food insecurity a surprise. But what is surprising is sometimes a lot of us think it only affects people in a certain zip code, which certainly isn’t reality.”
Hunt-Pinson said God’s Pantry distributed a little more than 43 million pounds of food, or a record 36 million meals, in fiscal year 2023-24.
This number represented the fourth year in a row that more than 40 million pounds of food had been given out, she continued.
The organization’s Mobile Pantry Program also provided food for nearly 24,000 households in 17 counties in 2023, she added, with more than 83,000 snacks, meals and backpacks having been provided for kids through its child nutrition programs.
“You can live without a television and you can live without a car, but people have to eat,” she said. “All anyone has to do is go volunteer at a local pantry, listen to people’s stories, and then try to put yourself in their shoes. I think only then is it possible to understand what a difference pantries like Community Lighthouse are making in their specific communities.”