All federal, state and local governmental offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In keeping with state closure guidelines, all offices and departments of Pike County Fiscal Court will be closed, including the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Pike County Clerk’s Office, the PVA’s office and the Pike County Attorney’s Office.
The city offices of Pikeville, Elkhorn City and Coal Run will also be closed, as will the Pike County Public Library and its branches.
The U.S. Postal Service will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.