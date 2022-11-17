The Center for Rural Development is accepting applications from rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky for the 2023 Rogers Scholars Program.
Rogers Scholars — The Center’s flagship youth program — is an intensive, one-week summer program that provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for students to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders, according to a statement from the Center.
“The Rogers Scholars Program challenges students to look at all of the possibilities open to them and start, if they haven’t already, planning for their future that will not only change their lives forever but leave a lasting impact on our region,” said Lonnie Lawson, president and CEO of The Center for Rural Development.
The program, the statement said, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
Applicants must be a current sophomore in high school; live in a Kentucky county located in The Center’s 45-county primary service area; have a strong interest in developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service; and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4-point scale).
To apply for Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com and fill out the application form. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023.
“Rogers Scholars opened my eyes to how many students, just like me, there are in the region,” said 2022 Rogers Scholars graduate Ella Bussell. “The program brings together students with a passion for their communities allowing them to collaborate for the greater good of the state.”
The 2023 Rogers Scholars will be held on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, and Morehead State University in Morehead. Dates have not been announced for the camps.
For more information about Rogers Scholars or the application process, contact Amy Ellis at, aellis@centertech.com, or call, (606) 677-6000. The program is provided at no cost and open to students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Those Kentucky counties include Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.