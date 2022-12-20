More than a year after Platinum Tank Group opened Appalachian Tank — a manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park — officials are saying the facility has been successful in finding both clients and employees and has a good future.
On Dec. 15, Pikeville received a tour of the facility and an update from Platinum Tank Group President and Owner Tony Roberts.
Roberts told the group that Appalachian Tank parent company Platinum Tank Group has four other manufacturing facilities — two in Quebec, Canada, one in Vancouver and another in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s work is focused around manufacturing aluminum tank trailers and truck tanks for transporting petroleum, crude oil, hot products and dry bulk.
“Together, we have 135 years experience building tanks,” he said.
In November, 2021, he said, Platinum was able to buy the building in the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park and had begun building tanks by April.
The company set up a welding school with Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
“We did four groups of 10 people for 12 weeks — three that were working 12 hours every week,” he said. “They learned our procedures, they learned the equipment we like to work with. And then they had to come and learn how to build the tank.”
Currently, he said, the company employs 36 people full time and there are some in training who may come on board soon.
Appalachian Tank, Roberts said, is well situated for the future.
“We have the market,” he said, adding the company already has three customers who have placed a total of 131 orders, which will likely take through August to complete. “Then they’re just waiting to give us another 131.”
As far as the future goes, Roberts has not set a limit.
“I don’t put limits on potential,” he said.
Roberts said he is thankful for the people of Pikeville and the region for their support and added that he has had a good experience in finding employees here.
“We’ve got great motivation,” he said. “People have gone to the training school at night while they’re working during the day. The idea of absenteeism, and not wanting to work and bad attitude is something we haven’t come across.”