The youth is taking charge at the Appalachian Center for the Arts as they bring a Disney classic to life on stage.
“101 Dalmatians Kids” will show at 7:30 p.m. on June 30 and July 1, with a sensory friendly performance at 3 p.m. on July 1. A second cast will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 21 and July 22 with a sensory friendly performance at 3 p.m. July 22.
Shannon Daniels, executive director at the Appalachian Center for Arts, said during the sensory-friendly performances, the lights are left on low, the sound is lowered and audience members are welcome to move around.
Additionally, Daniels said, the audience will have the chance to meet the characters before the show.
“Just so everyone in the audience is comfortable with what they will be seeing,” she said.
Available at the sensory friendly show and at every production, Daniels said, are sensory bags with things like earplugs and fidget spinners. These bags are free of charge, she continued, and available upon request.
This performance, Daniels said, is part of the Appalachian Center for the Arts summer camp series. With so much interest, she said, they will be showing two versions of the show, with camp one performing on June 30 and July 1 and camp two performing on July 21 and 22.
The entire cast and crew is made up of youth, Daniels said, and they learn the entire show with all production value in just two weeks.
“Everything is run by the kids in this production,” said Daniels. “You’re going to be seeing kids on stage, but you’re also going to be seeing youth taking charge and being the full tech crew backstage as well.”
The show is a lot like the classic Disney cartoon, Daniels said, with a little more music added to it.
Audience members can expect to have a lot of fun, she said.
Tickets are $15 for adults, Daniels said, and $12 for veterans, seniors and children.
To purchase tickets, visit, www.theapparts.org.