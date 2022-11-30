The Appalachian Center for the Arts is hosting a holiday-themed murder mystery Dec. 2 at the Overlook Events Center.
The interactive murder mystery dinner theatre troupe Murder and Merriment will be presenting “Holly Jolly Homicide!”
The presentation will portray the chaos which ensues when Bloomingdale’s Department Store’s “Santa Claus” is found stabbed to death.
Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Shanon Kirkpatrick Daniels said “Holly Jolly Homicide!” is a new presentation and is likely to be a welcome addition to the center’s live dinner show series.
“Murder and Merriment is an interactive dinner show that involves the audience and its always so much fun to have the audience participate,” said Daniels. “The actors won’t know until that day who in the group will be murdered and who will be the murderer. Throughout the dinner, the audience is encouraged to ask the actors questions in hopes of figuring out who the culprit is. The night is totally improvised, so no two shows are the same.”
The show will get underway at the Overlook Events Center beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 or $35 each for a table of eight.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit, www.theapparts.org, or call, (606) 262-4004.