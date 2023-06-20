A new member of the Pike County Library District Board of Trustees was sworn in during the June 15 meeting.
Marvin Hensley joined the board, which just welcomed another new member, Greg May, in April.
Delania Adkins, director of libraries, informed the board that the approximately $400,000 the district had received last month apparently came from a payment from Kentucky Power Company.
“Last month, I had mentioned we might have to amend the current budget to reflect this additional money,” Adkins said. “But I checked with the state, and they informed me that since it was a one-time payment we shouldn’t budget the item but just reflect it in our financial report.”
Board member Greg May brought up an issue he addressed in the May meeting of the board regarding investments.
“I still think instead of having millions in a checking account we should make some of that money work for us in some type of interest-bearing account,” May said.
Hensley agreed with May.
“The board has kept immaculate books, some of the best I’ve seen,” Hensley said. “There’s no issue there but I do agree with Greg that a portion of that money should be working for us.”
Adkins said the state gave them (the board) an outline of an investment policy.
“Even with this outline, I believe a complete overhaul of our investment policy is in order,” Adkins said.
May also suggested the board develop a strategic plan for at least the next five years.
“I’ve found that having a strategic plan for development of programs, services, investments and just normal replacement of equipment can be invaluable,” May said. “This wouldn’t be a rock-solid plan but definitely something to work from.”
The board did not take any formal action on either issue, but board members did agree to develop a new investment policy for review and agreed to begin setting up a strategic plan to also be reviewed at a later date.
Adkins gave the progress report for the month of May which showed the district’s libraries held 68 programs with 3,805 people attending those programs.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the board is set for 3 p.m. July 13.