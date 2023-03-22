He was born in Huntington and grew up in Louisa. He won a national talent show which propelled him into the national spotlight, yet the American Idol winner still squeezes in local performances when possible.
Noah Thompson, 20, captured the top honors during American Idol’s Season 20. During the competition, and especially after claiming first place, he became a local celebrity in Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Now his celebrity status is growing on the national level.
In late-June, Thompson has a performance scheduled in Las Vegas. The night before — Thursday, June 22 — he will be the headline entertainer at the Third Annual Magnolia Fair Festival in Matewan, West Virginia.
Thompson has recently released to single tracks — “Make You Rich” and “You Get It From Me” — as part of his debut album. A release date for the final project has not been scheduled but it is expected to be sometime later this year.
The Magnolia Fair Festival has grown over the past two years and Matewan Mayor Matt Moore is hoping the appearance of Thompson will make this year’s festival installment even more successful.
“The Magnolia Fair was always an important event in Matewan,” Moore said. “The event brought in great performances every year. Now, we are trying to put on a high quality event in a very professional manner, to give people something to look forward to each year.”
The former Magnolia Fair sponsored by the Matewan Rotary Club had become defunct as the club’s membership declined over the past several years. Three years ago, the Town of Matewan obtained rights to the festival from the club and were able to get West Virginia Fairs and Festivals funding for the event transferred to the town. The Magnolia Fair was merged into the Hatfield-McCoy Reunion Festival and rebranded the Magnolia Fair Festival. However, an event that year was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was hard getting the Magnolia Fair reestablished because of funding issues, COVID and scheduling problems with vendors especially with carnivals,” Moore said. “But it has been worth the effort. The Fair gives our residents and those coming in to ride the trails something to do. And it is good for our local businesses as well.”
Despite extreme weather events including heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees and then a large thunderstorm which resulted in power outages throughout the two-state region, more than 2,000 passed through the festival's gates on Saturday alone last year, not counting those who attended the previous three nights. Moore is anticipating an even larger crowd this year.
The Magnolia Fair Festival begins on Wednesday, June 21, and continues through Saturday. Main events include “Coalfields’ Got Talent” on Wednesday; Thompson on Thursday; the Magnolia Fair Pageant for newborns to 12-year-olds on Friday; and a gospel sing, the Magnolia Fair Pageant for 13-year-olds through adult-aged contestants and fireworks on Saturday. There will be carnival rides and games with daily shows by CowTown USA. Circus performers will be on hand on Friday and Saturday evenings as well.
Tickets for the Magnolia Fair Festival are $15. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 3, at the Matewan Town Hall.