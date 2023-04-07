A Pikeville bar and restaurant owner has been criminally charged and been served a notice of violations of city ordinances after the Pikeville Police Department allegedly found nine underage individuals drinking in the establishment.
According to a citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman against the business’ owner, Klariss Brooke Ratliff, 32, of Ramey Branch Road, Raccoon, on April 1, the department received several complaints that Klarissa’s Country Bar and Restaurant, located on Bypass Road, was selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
Upon arrival, Coleman wrote, officers checked identification of patrons and discovered nine individuals, all between the ages of 18 and 20, had been drinking at the establishment. In addition, Coleman wrote, several individuals could not provide identification.
All the minors, Coleman wrote, stated their ID had not been checked prior to entering the bar. All nine of the minors were cited and Ratliff was cited on a charge of selling alcoholic beverages to minors. An arraignment in the case is set for June.
On April 3, records show, Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis sent an order to abate to Ratliff regarding the business.
Among the violations noted in the order, aside from the Pikeville Police’s citations issued after the April 1 call were charges that the Pikeville Police Department has received numerous calls for assistance at the business related to unlawful conduct.
In addition, the order noted that, under Kentucky law, “Businesses whose alcoholic beverage sales do not exceed 50 percent of its gross sales” may not permit minors to remain on their licensed premises. On the business’ filings, Davis wrote, alcohol sales make up more than 80 percent of the total gross sales.
During the April 1 incident, Davis wrote, in addition to several people under the age of 21, there was also a 16-year-old in the bar area.
As a result, Davis wrote, he has instructed the police department to conduct frequent checks of the establishment for the presence of minors.
Davis wrote in the order that the city’s ordinances prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages after 1 a.m. on weeknights and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
“You (Ratliff) expressed to me your belief that patrons could remain within your premises and drink until 3 a.m.,” Davis wrote. “This is not the law.”
As a result of a failure to comply, the notice said, Davis has instructed to check the business at the legal sales cutoff times to make sure the sales are stopped as ordinance requires.
The notice also charges that the business is in violation of zoning ordinances, which prevent bars and entertainment venues from being operated in that type of district, as well as in violation by conducting operations outside the building with tables, chairs and umbrellas in the parking lot.
In order to comply with the order, Davis wrote, Ratliff is directed to:
• Stop operating a bar only;
• Stop permitting minors to come on or remain on the premises;
• Stop selling alcoholic beverages to minors; and
• Remove all tables, chairs and umbrellas from the parking lot and cease conducting business outside of the premises.
“Because of the persistent violations occurring on your licensed premises, the city has requested the state’s (alcoholic beverage control) officers as well as the Pikeville Police Department to closely monitor the premises for any further violations,” Davis wrote. “As (a) result, you should expect to see these officers conducting frequent inspection of your premises.”