Allegations of inappropriate behavior have surfaced about a second Pike County teacher.
Days after Nathan Coleman, teacher and assistant football coach at Belfry High School handed in his resignation in light of allegations of improprieties, another teacher has been suspended due to unspecified allegations, according to Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins.
“We’ve got another teacher under investigation,” said Adkins. “And we’ve handed it over to the local authorities and also to the state police.”
The employee will remain suspended pending the investigation, Adkins said.
Due to the investigation, Adkins said, no further details can be released at this time.
Adkins said he anticipates a resolution as early as next week, at which time more details will be released.