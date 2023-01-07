The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement Jan. 5 that Zach Akers has joined the organization as the membership development manager.
In his new role, Akers will serve the local business community as a direct liaison for member services.
The statement said Akers will assist the chamber’s existing members in leveraging their Chamber membership to grow their business, while at the same time working with businesses in the community who have interest in joining the Chamber.
He is available to meet with you at your convenience and will be a consistent inside connection to the chamber for businesses throughout the region.
“I am so thankful to be in a position that allows me to help an area that means so much to me move forward to a brighter tomorrow. I am a firm believer that there is unlimited potential in our area that often is simply waiting to be tapped,” said Akers. “I can’t wait to see the growth and development that is possible with the collaboration of our chamber members and witness the chamber grow to include even more businesses that can benefit from what we have to offer.”
“Zach’s experience working with local businesses in Southeast Kentucky make him a great fit for the Chamber, and we are excited to welcome him to our team,” said Jordan Gibson, president and CEO of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber. “Zach has an excellent reputation for his work ethic and desire to improve our region. Those characteristics are perfect, as he will be focused on providing for the needs of our membership.”
Akers grew up in Harold and graduated from Betsy Lane High School. He holds two degrees from Eastern Kentucky University including a Master of Public Administration and a bachelor's degree in political science and globalization/international affairs.
To learn more about the chamber and the benefits available to members, contact Akers at, zach@sekchamber.com, or by calling at, (606) 213-0871.
The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is located at 178 College Street in Pikeville and serves more than 500 businesses in eight Eastern Kentucky counties: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin and Pike.