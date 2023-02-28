Pike County Schools officials say the district is preparing to break ground on a new technical education facility.
Last year, Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins announced that the district secured a $14.5 million grant to build a brand new, state of the art area technology center which will provide career and technical education pathways to the students in Pike County.
The new center, Adkins said, will replace the existing center located at Millard.
“Everything will be brand new,” said Adkins. “It will all be state-of-the-art.”
The new center will continue to offer career pathways such as HVAC, welding and electricity, Adkins said, but it will also be tailored in part to the medical field.
Pikeville Medical Center is the largest employer in the county, Adkins said, and is one of many medical centers in the region desperately looking for staff to fill empty positions.
Although many say we need to build a factory here to bring jobs, Adkins said, there are plenty of well-paying jobs available in our area in the medical field.
“We don’t need to build a factory,” said Adkins. “We need to prepare our kids and retain our best and brightest.”
At their Feb. 16 regular meeting, the board voted to hire an architect and a construction manager for the project.
The center is expected to take about 18 months to complete upon groundbreaking, Adkins said, and they expect the groundbreaking to take place within the next couple months.
“All the groundwork, as far as we’re concerned, has been laid,” said Adkins. “So we’ll be preparing for a groundbreaking.”
The new center will be located close to where the current center is located in Millard, Adkins said, and once it is up and running, the current center will be torn down.
Adkins said the goal is to try to create a situation where a kid can walk out of high school earning a good wage right here at home.
“With the downturn of coal, we’re trying to find ways to keep the economy stimulated,” said Adkins. “We want this to be an opportunity for kids to be able to make a living and raise a family here in eastern Kentucky.”