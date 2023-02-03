A Pikeville man was arrested recently on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, making his third pending case on drug trafficking charges in Pike County.
According to an arrest citation, on Jan. 30, Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Branch East officers arrested Joshua B. Allen, 26, and Malinda Sue Mounts, 44, both of Deadening Fork Road, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetmaine).
The citation said the arrests were made as a result of drug transactions investigated by the agency.
Not guilty pleas were entered on the behalf of both Allen and Mounts and Pike District Judge Tommy R. May ordered them both held on $20,000 cash bonds.
Allen, court documents show, is already facing felony drug trafficking cases linked to crimes allegedly committed in April and December.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Pierce, on Dec. 15, he responded to a call reporting that Allen, who had multiple active warrants and a suspended driver’s license, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro in the Virgie area.
Troopers, Pierce wrote, observed a vehicle matching the description traveling on U.S. 23 in the Shelby Valley area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the citation said, Allen refused to stop initially and led troopers on a chase before stopping his vehicle and placing his hands outside the window.
Allen was removed from the vehicle and, Pierce wrote, he saw suspected marijuana in plain view, leading to a futher search.
During the search of Allen’s vehicle, Pierce wrote, he found numerous plastic baggies containing a white rock-type substance suspected be methamphetamine, along with suspected marijuana and numerous gabapentin pills. In addition, Pierce wrote, he found two handguns.
Allen, the citation said, admitted all the items were his and he was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on a suspended license, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and a traffic charge.
Court documents show a not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf and the case has been bound over to be heard by a grand jury.
Allen, court documents show, is already facing an indictment on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana linked to crimes allegedly committed in April.
Court records show Allen is currently facing a bond revocation hearing on Feb. 17 in connection with that case and a receiving stolen property case on which he has also been indicted.
Both Allen and Mounts remained lodged in the jail as of presstime on Feb. 2.