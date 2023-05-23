Acceleration lane project set to begin along U.S. 119 near Pike Central High School

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises the public of lane closures along U.S. 119 in Pike County beginning May 30. The project site is located at mile point 1.7 (1.7 miles east of U.S. 23) near Pike Central High School.
Contract crews will begin constructing an interior acceleration lane heading northbound from Pike Central High School entrance onto U.S. 119. In addition to the new lane configuration, crews will complete maintenance projects such as ditching and drop box modifications.
The north and southbound inside lanes will be closed so work can occur safely along the median. The project will begin just before the access to the high school and continue to the top of the hill.
Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; however, traffic control will remain in place until the project is complete. This project is expected to take approximately 10-12 weeks to finish.
Mountain Enterprises has been contracted to perform the work. Schedules are based on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12 or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties.
Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.