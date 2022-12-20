The City of Pikeville’s first responders spend their days and nights protecting and serving the public.
However, on Dec. 17, just as they have for approximately four decades, they served in a unique way — by bringing Christmas to several local children.
The event has grown each year, and according to Pikeville Police spokesman Officer Tony Conn, the goal this year was to grow it even further.
“We’ve done that, we’ve succeeded,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with great donations, great corporate sponsorships such as McDonald’s, Walmart, Save A Lot.”
This year, he said, the department served 60 children, each of whom received a large bag of presents presented by Santa Claus and shopped for by their first responder sponsor during the party held at Appalachian Wireless Arena. In addition, the children had the opportunity to spend time with the first responders and enjoy games and inflatables and received a food box. Breakfast at the event was provided by McDonald’s.
“These kids will have a great Christmas where they may not have had before,” he said.
Because of the current economic climate, Conn said, the program increased the amount of money each responder was able to spend on their child.
The focus, Conn said, is on serving the community by serving the kids.
“Our mission statement is we are a community-oriented police department,” Conn said. “We’re community partners and our administration in the City of Pikeville, our citizens, our corporate sponsors get out here — our fire department, our police department, our dispatchers — because we want to give back.”
The responders often see, during the course of their jobs, families who are struggling.
“We see every day children and individuals who have nothing,” he said. “We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. We’re more than just firefighters, police officers and dispatchers. We’re human beings and we need to take care of these kids.
“Kids don’t understand why Santa’s not at their house,” he said.
Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole has been participating in the event for his entire career and said that he has personally seen the impact it has on children’s lives.
“It’s making sure that these kids know that the responders are there for them any time of year,” he said. “It’s to be able to give a gift to them, to show a little bit of love and compassion toward them, and they know they’re safe when we are with them.”
The first responders, Cole said, take the program very seriously.
“They want to make sure they get anything that’s on that list or more for these kids,” he said. “Some of our members and some of the police department members have gone through the same experiences in life.”
Like Cole, Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle has been participating in the program his entire career. Giving back, he said, is what drives the first responders.
“We work in a community that has constantly given to us,” Riddle said. “Just to give a little something back, especially providing something good for kids, we take great joy and pride in that.”
In addition to the Christmas With a First Responder program, the city’s first responders give to other causes throughout the year. Recently, they donated $500 to each school in Pike County. In total, organizers said, Pikeville’s first responders have given $30,000 back to the community in 2022.