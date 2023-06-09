A hero remembered

WILLIAMSON, W.Va., — There is a saying which has become so common that it is almost cliché: “Not all heroes wear capes.” For two small children, this is a reality. Because for Zoe Aislin and Finnegan Cory Maynard, their hero wore a suit of deep forestry green, his helmet was a campaign hat, his shield was the badge of the West Virginia State Police and his superpower was his strength of character.
Unfortunately for this brother and sister, their superhero was not invincible.
Their superhero was their father, West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard.
Sgt. Maynard was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 2. On June 7, thousands gathered at Mingo Central High School, where he lay in repose, and lined the streets, roads and highways along the route to his final destination to offer their respect to this fallen officer.
His family, friends and fellow officers have told so many stories about Sgt. Maynard. He was a person who loved life and lived it to the fullest. His oath, “To serve and to protect,” were more than mere words to him, they said, it was his way of life.
“He was full of life and energy. He lit up a room when he walked in,” said Sgt. Dale Hensley of the WVSP State Police Williamson Detachment, where Sgt. Maynard was last stationed. “He was the hardest worker I ever knew. Even after he became a sergeant, he would run calls just like the youngest trooper even though he didn’t have to. He took pride in being an officer.”
Stories like that filled his memorial service.
“Regardless of how you came to know him, you respected him. You loved him. And today, we honor him,” said WVSP Chief of Staff Major Jim Mitchell during the funeral sermon. Mitchell said he reached out to Sgt. Maynard’s fellow officers to see if they would like to share memories of him. The response was overwhelming.
One trooper talked about how Sgt. Maynard sat with him all night one time to help him through a difficult period while they were attending the WVSP Academy.
Another officer said he and Sgt. Maynard took a full Christmas dinner early in their careers to a family in need from which Sgt. Maynard had previously made arrests.
One trooper, who was a cadet with him in the Academy, said Sgt. Maynard always said grace before any meal. “I never said grace before, but by the time I left the Academy, I was saying grace as well.”
Whether it was running into danger, kneeling to pray with someone, grooming his “tremendous” hair, reading books to children at the Williamson Public Library or doing a “Slingblade” impression, the speakers told the crowd, Sgt. Corey Maynard was a loving, caring and compassionate human being. He was also described as a trooper’s trooper.
“He was ‘That man,’” said Major Mitchell. “When any young trooper needed anything, I would point at Cory and them, ‘That man is the man you go to. He will help you.’ Cory was our go to.”
Lt. Kenneth Horrocks was tasked with reviewing Sgt. Maynard’s record to find highlights for the memorial service.
“I found so many letters of commendations, awards and honors in his record,” Lt. Horrocks told the Mingo Messenger. “There were dozens and dozens, from finding a missing 13-year-old child to drug and criminal arrests.
“He was named by the West Virginia Troopers Association as 'Trooper of the year in 2010,'” Lt. Horrocks continued. “Then, in 2015, he was given the ‘Life Saving Award’ for saving the life of a pursuit suspect. The list goes on and on. It was hard to narrow down.”
Major Mitchell also spoke of Sgt. Maynard’s career in respect of the Trooper of the Year award.
“He won that honor in 2009, just two short years after becoming a trooper,” he said. “That is unheard of. But that was the kind of officer he was.”
Adding to the memories of Sgt. Maynard’s life and all the honors he was awarded, additional tributes were paid to his memory by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and hundreds of fellow police officers from across the United States.
Honor guards represented law enforcement agencies from Wisconsin to Florida, from Louisiana to Massachusetts and from Texas to the Capitol Police.
“Just look at all these people and all the well wishes and all the respect for this great man and this special family,” Justice said. “People have come from all over this great nation to show their love and their respect.
“This is what I know: It takes bravery; it takes great strength; it takes passion; it takes courage, but it takes something else: it takes absolute love for us to put up with all the ridicule and still do the job with honor beyond belief. That is why we honor this man today.”
Sgt. Maynard was born in South Williamson, the son of Steven Walter and Leslie Cather Maynard who reside at Turkey Creek. He met his wife Rachel while working at Food City and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan.
“Corey loved this job. He loved us. We are a family,” Sgt. Hensley said. “We are going through the whole gamut of emotions right now. I feel sad and angry. I am heartbroken. I feel betrayed. Losing Cory is like losing a brother.
“He is the finest man I ever knew,” Sgt. Hensley continued. "He had a good upbringing. He was a good boy raised by good parents on Turkey Creek.”