The revenue shortfall in 911 service was discussed during the first regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court Jan. 17.
During the court’s Jan. 6 meeting, 911 Coordinator CJ Childers informed the court that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) was proposing to increase the rate they charge to provide the county’s 911 service from the old rate of $274,000 a year to $463,000 a year beginning this year.
Childers explained to the court what the price goes toward during the Jan. 6 meeting and told the court that Pike County alone had approximately 200,000 911 calls a year coming into the dispatch center which is housed and staffed by KSP Post 9 personnel.
During the Jan. 6 court meeting a plan was discussed to place a flat rate fee on the property tax bills of $5 per month but no action was taken at that time.
During the Jan. 17 meeting, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones initially suggested the court pass over the issue due to the absence of County Commissioner Orville Blackburn saying he would like all the commissioners to be present for such an important issue.
However, a discussion was held on possible alternatives to placing the flat rate fee on property tax bills.
“We’ve got the issue of 911 revenue shortfall on the agenda, we’re going to pass over until the next court meeting when commissioner Blackburn hopefully will be back,” Jones said. “I have reached out to Sen. Phillip Wheeler on this, and they understand there is a problem across the state in funding 911 because people are doing away with landlines.”
The county, Jones said, has no control over the rate, which is under the control of the county 911 board.
“The only question we have is do we allow the 911 fee to be placed on the property tax bills,” Jones said. “My understanding is that the 911 board could bill this directly by billing each individual property owner but if you did that you’d probably have to increase the rate high because of postage, cost and collections and things like that.
“This is a pretty big issue,” Jones said. “If you can’t get a hold of an ambulance, fire truck or police car and people start dying, $5.00 a month doesn’t sound like much money.”
County Commissioner Clinard Adkins, who is also the chief of the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department, said 911 is something the county must have.
“I’ve been crucified since the last meeting for several days with phone calls,” Adkins said. “I don’t want to add no cost to nobody, I’m a working person just like anyone else and I don’t want to pay bills no more than you do or anybody else, but we got to have it (911).”
Jones alluded to posts made on Facebook about the 911 issue.
“When you see wealthy business people on Facebook complaining about $5 a month and say they’re pro-life, I don’t understand it,” Jones said. “How can they say they’re pro-life when, if you don’t have 911, people die.”
Jones again said the court would pass over the issue.
“Let the people think about this and how
important 911 is,” Jones said.
Other issues regarding 911 discussed was whether or not there could be a discounted rate for those who are elderly, disabled and on fixed incomes.
No action was taken on the issue and it will be brought back up in the next regular meeting of the fiscal court which is set for 5.30 p.m. on Feb. 7.