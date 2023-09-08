Firefighters and EMS personnel are gathering at Pike Central High School for their annual Pike County Fire School
This year, 15 classes are on offer, ranging from Basic Firefighting Skills to Active Shooter training.
“This year, we will have a class on Advanced Vehicle Extrication,” said Francie Runyon Adkins, public relations for the Pike County FireFighters Association and captain/EMS director for Millard Fire Department. “This will train firefighters how to extricate people from large vehicles such as buses and semi-trucks.”
Other classes include wildland awareness, firefighter survival, hazardous materials training and continuing education for EMTs.
“This is a great way for firefighters and EMTs to get and maintain hours,” Runyon said. “Training this close to home and at this quality if hard to find.”
According to officials for District 9 in the Morehead office of the State Fire Commission, to be a volunteer firefighter there is a core group of 150 hours of training to be eligible to test out for certification.
Professional firefighter standard is 400 hours and before a brand new firefighter can respond for their department, they have to have 20 hours of core competency.
This year’s fire school will run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.
Runyon said every volunteer fire department is in need of volunteers.
“If you want to be a firefighter, that’s great but even if you can physically be a firefighter, there’s always something to be done at the station,” Runyon said. “Just contact the chief or a volunteer at your local fire department if you’re interested in volunteering.”