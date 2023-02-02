Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced in a statement Jan. 27 that 14 telecommunicators, representing eight posts across the commonwealth, have graduated from the KSP Telecommunications Academy and are ready to begin answering the call for assistance to both citizens and law enforcement throughout the commonwealth.
Three of those graduates will be coming to Post 9 in Pikeville, which serves Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin and Martin counties.
“Congratulations to Class 21 on your accomplishments from the KSP Telecommunications Academy,” Beshear said. “Our telecommunicators are the heroes behind the headset that ensure our emergency services personnel are reaching citizens in need. We thank you for serving the commonwealth and creating a better Kentucky.”
The graduates of Class 21 received 160 hours of instruction over four weeks. Major training areas include legal liability, limits of telecommunicator authority, telecommunicator’s role in public safety, interpersonal communications, customer service, combating stress and PTSD, ethics and confidentiality, responder safety, basic fire dispatch, state emergency operation plans, criminal justice information systems, first aid training, emergency medical dispatch and special needs callers.
During the academy, the statement said, graduates were required to successfully process scripted calls for service and demonstrate proficiency in obtaining pertinent information, dispatching responders, providing emergency medical dispatch if needed, and correctly documenting information from the call for assistance. The training concluded with a computer simulation system that simulates their work environment in the radio room.
“Telecommunicators from the sixteen state police posts provide a link and a lifeline for the public to the vital emergency services they may need,” said KSP Telecommunications Training Instructor Jason Long. “Telecommunicators are unseen, but often heard, first responders to any incident and can provide lifesaving information at a moment’s notice.
The Post 9 graduates of the 21st KSP Telecommunications Academy included:
• Hannah N. Burgess, of Pike County. Burgess is a graduate of Belfry High School and the University of Pikeville. She is the daughter of Steven and Jackie Charles.
• Cory L. Fields, of Floyd County. Fields is a graduate of Pikeville High School and the University of Pikeville. He is the son of Tim Fields and Crystal Tucker.
• Christy L. Ray, of Pike County. Ray is a graduate of Pike County Central High School and Big Sandy Community and Technical College. She is the daughter of Linda and Larry Ray.
To apply for a telecommunicator position with KSP, visit, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/careers/telecommunicators/, or contact the KSP post nearest to you for more information. The starting salary for KSP telecommunicators ranges from $27,733 to $33,559 annually based on experience, plus a $3,100 training stipend after successful completion of the Telecommunications Academy. Additional benefits include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid sick leave and the opportunity to earn compensatory pay.
The requirements to become a KSP telecommunicator include:
• Excellent communication skills
• Ability to multi-task
• Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions
• Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays
• Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology
• Must be a high school graduate.