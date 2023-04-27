A Pike County man was arrested recently after, Elkhorn City Police said, a traffic stop led to a fleeing or evading charge.
According to an arrest citation written by Elkhorn City Police Officer A. Graybeal, on April 20, he received a complaint about a motorist who was driving a black Chevrolet HHR with a suspended license.
Graybeal located the vehicle on Highway 197 near Ramey’s Market, the citation said, and activated his lights and sirens.
The vehicle pulled over, according to the citation, and Graybeal verified the driver as Chester R. Bartley, 36, of Little Hackneys Creek, Mouthcard.
When Graybeal asked Bartley to turn the vehicle off, the citation said, Bartley instead took off from the stop location, heading south.
Graybeal attempted to follow Bartley, he wrote, to give KSP Post 9 a location of travel.
While fleeing, the citation said, Bartley passed another car in the same lane in a curve and subsequently disregarded a red light at the t-intersection at E&R Road.
Oncoming traffic forced Bartley to stop on a one lane section, Graybeal wrote, at which time Bartley fled on foot.
Graybeal stopped behind Bartley’s vehicle with lights and siren still activated, according to the citation, and followed Bartley on foot.
Bartley ran off the road, the citation said, and into a backyard near the creek, where he then fell down and stayed down until taken into custody.
Bartley was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and traffic charges.