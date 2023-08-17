A Pike County man with an extensive felony history was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison in connection with an auto theft case, as well as a connected charge of bail jumping.
According to court documents, on Aug. 10, Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall sentenced Bobby J. Thacker, 43, of Greasy Creek Road, Pikeville, to serve five years on the auto theft charge and three years on the bail jumping charge to run consecutively for a total of eight years.
The sentence was in agreement with a recommendation by the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone in connection with Thacker’s guilty plea to the charges in March.
According to court documents, the auto theft occurred on July 23, 2021, when Pikeville Police Officer Josh Tackett responded to a report from a man who had been in the emergency room at Pikeville Medical Center and came out to find his vehicle had been stolen.
Tackett, the citation said, was able to ascertain that Thacker was responsible and arrested him. The vehicle was also located and returned to the victim, the citation said.
While awaiting the resolution of the case, court documents show, Thacker refused to show up for court in the case and was indicted in May 2022 on a charge of first-degree bail jumping. The bail jumping indictment also contained a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree connected to four previous felony convictions Thacker had for charges including burglary, theft, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree promoting contraband.
Thacker has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since last month.