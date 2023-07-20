Two Pike County residents were recently arrested on several charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine in two separate incidents.
The first arrest occurred in the early afternoon hours of July 13 when, according to an arrest citation, Pikeville Police Officer Alexis Stambaugh was conducting surveillance on a residence known for illegal drug activity.
During the surveillance, the citation said, Stambaugh observed a male subject ride up to the residence on a bicycle.
The man, later identified as Santiago Medosa Hortis, 45, of South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, entered the residence, the citation said, but only stayed a short time before leaving again.
Stambaugh observed Hortis illegally cross two lanes of traffic on Hambley Boulevard, according to the citation, and conducted a Terry Stop at that time.
Upon making contact with Hortis, Stambaugh asked what he had been doing at the residence, the citation said, to which Hortis stated that he was seeing a friend.
When asked if he had been there to buy drugs, Stambaugh wrote, Hortis shook his head to indicate, “yes.”
When asked if Hortis had anything on him, the citation said, he responded that he did not.
Stambaugh then asked Hortis for permission to search him, according to the citation, which resulted in the discovery of a clear and black bag with gold skulls containing a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine along with $20,497 in cash.
Hortis then stated that he purchased the methamphetamine for $30, Stambaugh wrote, and that when he buys methamphetamine, he will split it up to sell to other individuals.
Hortis was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine).
The second arrest occurred a short time later when, according to an arrest citation, Stambaugh and other PPD officers were serving a search warrant at Garrard Street, Pikeville.
Upon knocking and announced several times, the citation said, there was no answer.
Stambaugh and Officer Zachary Bowens had to kick the door in, Stambaugh wrote.
Upon entering the residence, the citation said, Stambaugh located a woman, identified as Jennifer Johnson, 43, of Garred Street, Pikeville, laying in the floor behind a bed.
Underneath Johnson, Stambaugh wrote, was a small blue and white backpack containing a dental floss container with two clear bags containing white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Also in the backpack, the citation said, were two clear bags, one containing clear and black bags with gold skulls and one containing clear and green bags with money symbols and clear bags with red smiley faces.
On a nightstand in the bedroom where Johnson was found, according to the citation, Stambaugh located a clear bag containing suspected marijuana seeds.
In a bedroom that Johnson stated was hers, the citation said, Bowens located pills identified as Propoxyphene and two capsules identified as Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride.
Also in the bedroom, the citation said, Stambaugh located clear bags containing multiple clear and green bags with money symbols.
According to the citation, a pill bottle containing Olanzapine prescribed to an individual who does not live at the residence was found in the kitchen, along with a pill bottle containing Levocetirizine with the owner's name ripped off.
In the living room, the citation said, Stambaugh located a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine on a glass plate next to two clear bags that Johnson said belonged to her.
Johnson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a legend drug.