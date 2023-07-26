A Pike County man was recently arrested on several charges, including DUI and endangering the welfare of a minor, after Pikeville Police conducted a routine traffic stop.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman, while conducting a routine patrol near Cassidy Boulevard, Coleman observed a vehicle traveling across Cassidy Bridge turning onto U.S. 23 South with no headlamps or tail lamps illuminated.
While observing the vehicle, Coleman wrote, he observed the operator cross the fog line several times.
At that time, the citation said, Coleman activated his emergency equipment.
The driver, identified as James B. Dixon, 32, of Racoon Road, then turned onto Kentucky 3495 and stopped at the Red, Brown and Williams building, according to the citation.
While asking Dixon for legal documents, Coleman wrote, he observed that Dixon was not wearing a seatbelt.
Dixon stated that he had left his wallet at his residence, the citation said, and that he was traveling to Hambley Boulevard to pick up his niece.
Dixon handed Coleman a Valvoline oil change receipt and stated that it was the insurance card, the citation said.
Coleman smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Dison’s person, the citation said, and asked if Dixon had been drinking, to which Dixon replied, “just a little.”
Dixon was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests, the citation said, and a preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of .160, double the .080 at which someone is considered to be driving while intoxicated in Kentucky
According to the citation, there was a nine-year-old juvenile inside of the vehicle.
Pikeville Police Officer Lowe transported the juvenile back to their parents, the citation said.
Coleman then placed Dixon under arrest, the citation said, and transported him to Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) where he stated that he took several shots of Jim Beam and drank a couple cups of rum and coke.
Dixon was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor and traffic charges.